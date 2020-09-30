Lewisburg, Pa. – A Bucknell University sophomore filed a lawsuit last week against the university and Kappa Delta Rho (KDR) fraternity on grounds that he has suffered permanent damage after a “brutal hazing” earlier this month.

The lawsuit names both Bucknell University and the fraternity as defendants and alleges both failed to keep instances from happening.

The same fraternity had previously been banned from Bucknell University in 2009, as well as at Penn State University in 2014, for similar incidents according to the civil complaint filed by Aaron Freiwald, lawyer of Bucknell student John Jean. The fraternity was permitted to return to Bucknell in 2012.

Jean, 20, a sophomore at the university, was allegedly forced to drink hard liquor until he was inebriated the evening of September 10. He was then assaulted by a fraternity member as he attempted to leave. Jean was treated at a nearby hospital for alcohol poisoning and a head concussion, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court. The hazing incident went on for hours, into the morning of September 11.

The lawsuit names three defendants who were present the night of Jean’s brutal hazing, including Kappa Delta Rho – Iota Chapter (KDR) president William C. Babcock, Dillon Duttera “pledge master” and Nicholas Zanghetti.

Jean recounted arriving to the fraternity house along with six other pledges for the first of what the KDR members called “lessons.” The men then played a drinking game in which Jean and the other pledges passed around a two-liter bottle of vodka and guzzled enough that by the time it reached the last pledge it was gone, according to the complaint.

Freiwald noted in the complaint that Jean is 5’ 4” and weighs 130 pounds. Jean became “dangerously inebriated,” he wrote.

Jean attempted to leave the hazing several times but was stopped by KDR members. When he finally walked out of the house to leave, Zanghetti confronted him and punched him in the face. A Bucknell public safety officer saw Jean fall to the ground and called 911.

“Mr. Jean hit his head when he landed on the ground and began vomiting and lost consciousness,” Freiwald wrote in the complaint. He was taken by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital.

In addition to the injuries from the assault by Zanghetti, Jean also had allegedly been punched and kicked several times by KDR members resulting in extensive bruising on his face, arms, torso, legs and backside. He also had cigarette burns on his feet, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit claims that KDR members attempted to cover up the hazing incident in the next several days, discussing with each other through social media and text messages the importance of “getting their story straight.”

The lawsuit also accuses Bucknell University of taking steps to keep the hazing matter “within the campus walls and to make sure there was no adverse action taken against the students involved in the hazing and against the fraternity itself,” according to the complaint.

Freiwald noted in the complaint that the public safety officer who saw Jean being assaulted by Zanghetti never reported the incident to local police. KDR members were interviewed by Bucknell’s Director of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs, “but neglected to conduct any real investigation into what happened,” according to the complaint.

Hazing is not permitted at Bucknell University nor at KDR National chapters.

Due to the brutal incident, Jean now suffers from panic attacks, loss of sleep, memory issues, as well as fear and anxiety, according to the complaint. Jean is finishing the semester remotely.

Jean is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from the university and KDR members for several counts of hazing, negligence, false imprisonment, and assault and battery.

In the complaint, Freiwald referenced several times that anti-hazing laws have tightened since the death of Timothy Piazza in 2017 at Penn State University. At least 18 members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity were charged for allegedly failing to seek medical attention for hours after Piazza became extremely inebriated and fell down a set of stairs, causing his death. The case became one of the largest hazing prosecutions in U.S. history.

A letter is now circulating among university alumni asking members to sign to abolish all Greek life on the campus in Lewisburg. More than 150 alumni have signed it so far. The letter is addressed to the Bucknell president, provost and colleagues.

"We write to you as Bucknell alumni who were horrified, though not surprised, to learn of John Jean’s hazing as a KDR pledge at Bucknell, and we urge you as administrators to take his near-death experience as an indication that it is past time to abolish the 'Greek System' at Bucknell," states the letter.

The letter notes the "structural inequities," present on Bucknell University's campus noting instances of "casual and not-so-casual racism, sexism, homophobia," "normative sexual assault," and "the future-privileging protection of the endowment to the detriment of low-income students who need food now" as examples.

"It's time to get rid of this exclusionary system that attracts and benefits a predominantly white, wealthy portion of our students," the letter stated.

Bucknell University has not released an official statement regarding the incident at this time. Mike Ferlazzo, director of media relations at Bucknell, said the university cannot comment on litigation. He added that all KDR operations at Bucknell are suspended pending an investigation. Further information and updates will be provided as they become available.