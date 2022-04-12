Lewisburg, Pa. – Felony sexual assault charges were filed against a Bucknell University student who allegedly forced himself on a female student at a party last fall.

Ze-Nable Adisalem, 18, of Arlington, Va., was at a party on campus on Oct. 30 when he allegedly had contact with the woman. Adisalem was intoxicated when he approached the woman, told her she was pretty, and asked if he could kiss her, police say. Adisalem then began kissing the woman before she agreed.

The woman, who also had been drinking, then went with Adisalem to his dorm room where he sexually assaulted her, arrest papers say. The woman later reported the alleged assault to the university’s public safety department.

Campus police interviewed Adisalem on Jan. 17. Adisalem admitted to being with the woman but claimed the incident was consensual, according to Trace Nevil, staff sergeant for Bucknell's public safety office. The woman was interviewed at the Union County District Attorney’s office and told law enforcement that she did not consent.

Felony charges of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, and a misdemeanor of indecent assault were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Bail was set at $50,000 unsecured. Adisalem’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21 at Rowe’s office.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.