Lewisburg, Pa. – Charges were filed this week against a Bucknell University student who allegedly became confrontational with police after he and two friends climbed onto the roof of Sojka Pavilion early the morning of Nov. 21.

After Bucknell University Police were dispatched to the roof of Sojka Pavilion, Franco T. Perinotti, 20, of Laurys Station, Pa., told Officer Jed Rishel, “there is three of us and only one of you,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Perinotti also made comments about my size and was sizing me up,” Rishel wrote in the affidavit.

Rishel observed that Perinotti was clenching his fists, looking around for an exit and showing signs that he may assault the officer. Due to that fact, Rishel decided to place Perinotti in handcuffs.

Perinotti initially resisted the handcuffs and instead ran over to the edge of the roof, made a comment about going over the edge and then turned and walked back from the edge, Rishel wrote.

Rishel attempted to put the handcuffs on Perinotti as he walked back, but he allegedly began wrestling with the officer. “At one point while wrestling with Perinotti, he and I were within approximately one and a half feet from going over the edge of the roof and I pushed both of us back in from the edge of the roof,” Rishel wrote.

Officer George Geise came to the roof to assist, but Perinotti broke free of the grasp of the officers and jumped over the edge of the roof onto a lower roof over the main entrance of the Graham Building. Apparently realizing he had nowhere else to go, Perinotti then submitted to being handcuffed.

Rishel noted in the affidavit that he smelled an odor of alcoholic beverage on Perinotti. During arrest, Perinotti, who is underage, admitted he had been drinking earlier that night. Police also found a fake ID on his person.

Misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and related charges were filed on Feb. 23 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 22.

