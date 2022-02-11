Lewisburg, Pa. – Steve Barilar, former chief of public safety at Bucknell University, was supposed to retire at the end of January, but was listed on the website Tuesday as special advisor to the general counsel.

Barilar is currently under investigation by the Attorney General's office after a former public safety officer, Colby Snook, initiated a complaint regarding Barilar's alleged mishandling of a sexual harassment case on campus.

In January, Snook filed a lawsuit against the university claiming the university had violated the Pennsylvania Whistleblower Law.

The lawsuit claims that Barilar, as well as general counsel and human resources at the university, made it a hostile work environment for Snook after he reported Barilar's alleged misconduct.

Barilar allegedly gave a student an opportunity to erase cell phone evidence of a sexual harassment incident last May in which the student allegedly was involved. Barilar chose not to press criminal charges against the student, who had a history of similar offenses on campus, according to the lawsuit.

By Tuesday afternoon, the title listed for Barilar on the website was changed to Casual Public Safety after a NorthcentralPa.com reporter contacted the university's media relations office.

"The title listed on the website was in error," said Mike Ferlazzo, Director of Media Relations at Bucknell. Ferlazzo said there was a short-term extension of Barilar's retirement so that he could conclude work on a student discipline case, unrelated to the situation outlined in the lawsuit.

However, several parents of Bucknell students are upset with the decision to extend Barilar's employment at the university. They voiced their concerns Friday in a letter that was sent to University resident John Bravman, Karin Rilley, general counsel, and Pierre Joanis, vice president of human resources, along with screenshots of Barilar's listing with the special advisor to general counsel title before it was changed.

In the letter, signed by three mothers of university students, the women said it was "a travesty" that the university and Rilley in particular would hire Barilar as an advisor. Rilley met with Snook in July, after he initiated the complaint against Barilar for the alleged misconduct, and she allegedly threatened him about his future employment with Bucknell.

The letter also referred to a harassment incident last spring at Fran's House, an LGBTQ house on campus in which fraternity members reportedly attempted to break in and threatened the residents. It was reported that when public safety officers arrived, they laughed and joked with the suspects.

"The University says it wants to instill trust between students and parents and various departments, including Public Safety. Rewarding a former employee who overlooked harassment claims with the attitude of 'boys will be boys' with a cushy new job is not the way to do that. The optics alone should have made that clear," the women wrote in closing.

The Attorney General Office's public corruption unit continues their investigation at Bucknell. Snook had contacted the Union County District Attorney's Office last June who referred the case to the Attorney General.

Snook claims in the lawsuit that the hostile work environment that he was subjected to after reporting the misconduct forced him to resign as of Nov. 16, 2021. Snook had worked for the university's public safety department for six years.

The lawsuit filed in Union County is not the first time Barilar had been accused of misconduct. In 2000, when Barilar worked for Pennsylvania State Police, charges of obstruction of administration of justice and intimidation of a witness were filed against him.

Court documents outline a situation in which Barilar’s wife was pulled over by a state trooper and was issued a speeding ticket. Barilar later talked with the trooper and allegedly pressured him into presenting only partial evidence in court, so that the judge would throw the case out.

In January, Bucknell announced that a new chief of public safety, Anthony Morgan, was hired after a nationwide search. His first day was Feb. 1. Barilar was to retire at the end of January after 11 years of service, according to a Bucknell press release.

Barilar's retirement "had been planned long ago," according to a recent email from Ferlazzo.