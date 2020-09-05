Lewisburg, Pa. – A female student at Bucknell University reported that two men attempted to abduct her near campus early Saturday morning, according to an alert issued by the school’s Department of Public Safety.

A text message alert went out this afternoon to students and university staff. According to the alert, two men in a dark-colored SUV attempted to get the female student into the vehicle at approximately 2 a.m. at the Lower Harris parking lot. The lot is located near Saint George Street. The passenger in the SUV attempted to physically place the student inside the vehicle. The student was able to get away from the individuals and the SUV left the area.

One of the individuals was described as being a bald, middle aged male. There currently is no description for the second male that was driving the vehicle, according to the alert.

Anyone with information may contact the university’s Public Safety office at 570 577-3333. Students are advised to avoid walking alone at night and report suspicious activity.

“Until the investigation has been concluded it can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the community,” the text alert stated.