Williamsport, Pa. – Staff at the group home Community Options Inc. reported to police that a resident threw a concrete brick at an occupied vehicle.

Twenty-year-old Tyler J. Bachle, of Williamsport, was charged by Williamsport City Police with misdemeanor simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct engage in fighting.

Officer W. Badger said in an Oct. 5 criminal complaint that Bachle caused a disturbance at the group home located at 1229 Sherman St. around 8:44 p.m. on May 25.

According to Badger's affidavit, Bachle was upset with staff members and threw a brick at a vehicle owned by Community Options parked in the residence's driveway.

"Bachle picked up a concrete brick from in front of the residence and threw it at the windshield of the occupied vehicle repeatedly," Badger wrote.

The vehicle's windshield sustained "significant damage" and put the staff member inside the vehicle at the time "in fear of serious bodily injury," Badger said.

Bachle allegedly admitted to throwing a brick at the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Bachle is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle on Nov. 19.

Docket sheet