Renovo, Pa. – State police have identified a suspect involved in an active shooter incident yesterday in Renovo Borough, Clinton County.

Gene Eaton, 45, of Renovo, was arraigned on felony charges of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, misdemeanors of simple assault, resisting arrest, and related charges.

Multiple state police and local police units responded to Renovo at approximately 7:50 a.m. on March 2 for reports of a white male firing a handgun in the street, according to a release by Trooper Angela Bieber of Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Area residents were asked to shelter in place. An emergency alert went out on the cell phones of Renovo area residents.

The incident was referred to as a standoff situation in the press release, and it ended at 8:30 a.m. when Eaton was taken into custody.

The incident took place at the 800 block of Ontario Avenue, according to reports. Eaton allegedly shot at a woman’s apartment window. No one was injured, according to state police.

Eaton was arraigned by District Judge John W. Maggs and bail was set at $350,000 monetary. He was remanded to Clinton County Prison. A preliminary hearing in front of Maggs is set for March 9.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.

