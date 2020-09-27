A Montgomery man is accused of trespassing and possessing brass knuckles, the Williamsport Bureau of Police reported.

Tyler J. Smith, 19, is accused of trespassing at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Hepburn Street on Sept. 20.

Officer Damon Cole said he responded to a report that Smith was intoxicated and refusing to leave the building.

"The victim reported Smith showed up and wanted to speak with the victims fiance who was in the apartment asleep," Cole wrote.

Smith reportedly was agitated and attempted to argue with officers at the scene.

"Smith was instructed to leave and not return for the rest of the night or he would be arrested," Cole wrote.

Cole said he returned to his patrol duties but later clearly heard Smith screaming and yelling within earshot of the intersection of Pine and Sixth streets.

"I returned to [the apartment building] where I observed Smith yelling as he walked down the steps of the address he was recently trespassed from," Cole wrote.

Smith was arrested for trespassing, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according ot police.

"A search incident to arrest revealed Smith had brass knuckles in his back pocket," Cole wrote. "Smith was also found to be 19 years old and underage to consume alcoholic beverages."

Smith was "very uncooperative, yelling foul language" at his preliminary arraignment before District Judge Jon E. Kemp, according to court records.

Smith was charged with one misdemeanor count each of prohibited offensive weapons, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. He also was charged with one summary count each of public drunkenness and the underage purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of brewed beverages.

Smith is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail set by Judge Kemp.