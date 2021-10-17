Wyalusing, Pa. —A Bradford County woman is being held on $75,000 monetary bail as charges of strangulation and child endangerment surfaced Thursday in Wyalusing.

According to a release from Towanda PSP, Siearra Weaver, 33, of Wyalusing used a plastic bag to block the accuser’s mouth and nose.

Weaver completed a preliminary arraignment on Oct. 15 with Judge Fred Wheaton and will meet with him again on Oct. 26 for a preliminary hearing. Until then, Weaver will likely remain at the Bradford County Prison.

Weaver is charged with two second-degree strangulation felonies. One felony included applying pressure to the throat or neck and the other was blocking the nose and mouth of a person. Weaver was also given a first-degree misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of children.

