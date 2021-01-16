Bradford County, Pa. – Officers at the Bradford County Correctional Facility noticed inmates acting like they were under the influence of drugs, according to a criminal complaint.

Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda Trooper Anh Le said Corrections Officer Sgt. Amy Roberts alerted her to an incident that involved Heidi Nicole Benjamin, 33, of Elmira, New York, at the prison.

Benjamin is accused of distributing amphetamine throughout the prison after Roberts said a search of her cell turned up a rocky white substance.

Le said as she arrived at the prison on Dec. 7, Roberts handed her an evidence bag that contained the substance, which was contained in the tip of a blue rubber glove.

According to the complaint, Roberts told Le the evidence came from Benjamin’s cell.

Le said a NIK test at the Towanda barracks indicated a positive test for amphetamine.

Benjamin was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, contraband/inmate. She was also charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are misdemeanors.

According to court records, Benjamin is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 3.