Bradford County, Pa. – An inmate at the Bradford County Prison is accused of throwing a tube of toothpaste at a guard in February.

Antonio Migue McGurther, 19, Dushore was charged with felony aggravated harassment by a prisoner and second-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief for his alleged role in the incident.

Officers from state police at Towanda responded to a call from the prison regarding McGurther.

Officers at the prison said McGurther spit on a guard. According to the report, McGurther also threw a tube of toothpaste, striking an officer in the back of the head.

Authorities said McGurther then punched and kicked the door to his cell, causing damage to it. Officers said the damage was estimated to cost $1,200.