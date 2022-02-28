Williamsport, Pa. – A Bradford County man was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of illegally possessing firearms.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, John Palfreyman, 39, allegedly possessed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Dec. 1, 2021. The indictment also alleges Palfreyman possessed two rifles while prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous criminal conviction.

The investigation was conducted by agents of the FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Northumberland County Sherriff’s Department. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty for the offenses is up to 50 years of imprisonment, a life term of supervised release, and a fine of $5,250,000.