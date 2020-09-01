The alleged crime occurred in 2015, but state police say a 25-year-old Gillett man recently confessed on a recorded line to having nonconsensual anal sex with a college student.

Robert W. Lenahan Jr. is charged with one felony count each of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and aggravated indecent assault. He also faces one misdemeanor count of indecent assault and one summary count of harassment.

Lenahan is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Tioga County District Judge Tiffany Cummings on Sept. 16.

Between Oct. 31 and Nov 1, 2015, Lenahan allegedly had anal sex with a female victim against her will at his then-home in the 40 block of N. Main St., Mansfield, according to PSP Towanda Trooper Terence Foley.

Foley wrote in an affidavit that the victim reported the 2015 incident to police on June 15, 2020.

Although years had passed between the alleged incident and the victim's report to police, she'd kept detailed journals, according to Foley.

"The entry dated November 1 details the incident involved in this case. The written narrative is very clear that a sexual assault occurred involving the accused," Foley wrote.

One of the victim's friends corroborated to police that the victim reported the alleged sexual assault to her in 2015 when it first occurred.

But the lynchpin in the Commonwealth's case against Lenahan appears to be a recently-recorded phone call between the victim and Lenahan where he allegedly confesses.

The victim called Lenahan on July 31 from an interview room at the PSP Towanda barracks, according to Foley. The entire call was recorded.

"The victim recounts the night in question when 'we had sex but I didn't want to have sex.' The accused confirms that he remembers that night, 'I remember that.' He apologizes for this occurring and says that he is not 'a perfect man,'" Foley wrote about the recorded call.

"He says, 'I'm sorry I did that.' Lastly, the victim asks him, 'you're sorry that we had sex that wasn't consensual?' and he answers, 'yes,'" Foley wrote.

A recorded copy of the call is in evidence at PSP Towanda, according to the affidavit.