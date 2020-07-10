Towanda, Pa. — Ryan Whittemore, 26, of Towanda, was arrested for dissemination of sexually explicit materials to minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors after he sent a picture of his genitals to a 17-year-old female.

According to Towanda Borough Police, on February 14, 2020, Whittemore contacted the victim through Facebook under a fake account. During their interaction, Whittemore sent a shirtless photo of himself.

Police said on February 15, Whittemore contacted the victim on two separate occasions through the social media app Snapchat. In one of those interactions, Whittemore sent a picture of his genitals to the victim.

Prior to the picture being sent, the victim told Whittemore she was 17.

Whittemore is being held on $15,000 bail in the Bradford County Jail. He waived his preliminary hearing rights and will face trial in a court of common pleas.