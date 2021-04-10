Watsontown, Pa. – A man was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in Northumberland County as a toddler sat buckled in the backseat, according to state police. He now faces child endangerment charges.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. April 8 to the parking lot of Dollar General on State Highway 54 in Lewis Township for a report of an unresponsive male in a vehicle.

When troopers arrived, they said they found Zeb Butler, 29, of New Albany, Pa., slumped over in the driver’s seat of his 2007 Honda. A 3-year-old child was buckled into the backseat, according to a state police press release.

The child was able to unlock the door and was removed from the vehicle. Troopers were then able to wake up Butler, who submitted to a standardized field sobriety test. Butler showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest, according to the release.

Butler was charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. District Judge Michael Diehl set bail at $30,000 unsecured at Butler’s arraignment.

