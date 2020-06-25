Just before 7 p.m. on March 1, the Bradford County communications center received a call reporting a shooting on Elmira Street.

The responding officers found a black car parked in the street, with hazard lights on, with damage to the windshield and a headlight.

Two young people came out of the woods, saying they had been shot at from a red car. The police found five .22 casings nearby.

According to an affidavit filed by Sgt. Keith Stackhouse of the Athens Township police department in Judge Larry Hurley's district court, the incident started with a dispute between Tyler Wiles and a worker at Elderwood Nursing Facility in Waverly, N.Y.

The Elderwood worker left the Dandy mart, and a red Hyundai started following him. When the nursing care worker parked his car, Wiles put a gun through the window. The worker drove away and called a friend, one of the juveniles later met by police on the scene.

The juvenile started driving behind the red Hyundai, with two other people in the car, and saw a man reach a gun out of the passenger side of the car. That was when shots hit the windshield and the radiator.

After police interviews found out that Destiny Shulas was Wiles' girlfriend and often drives him around, they visited her home in Ulster Township, where they found both Wiles and Shulas.

Bail for Shulas was set at $250,000. She was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, and several other misdemeanor charges.

Specific charges for Wiles were not available at press time.