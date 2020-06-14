Mifflinburg, Pa. – A 14-year-old boy of Mifflinburg stole a vehicle and led police on a chase through Union County, which ended a short time later at an agricultural field, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said they received a call from a woman on Church Road, West Buffalo Township shortly after 6 p.m. May 18. The woman said the boy had taken her Mercedes-Benz C300 without permission.

Police sent a be on the lookout alert to all local police departments. An hour later, the Union County Sheriff’s Department was traveling on St. Mary’s Street in Kelly Township when they spotted the vehicle traveling east on State Route 45. The driver fled east on Route 45 when the sheriff’s department attempted to pull him over.

The boy continued to drive away from police and went onto State Route 405, where he exited the roadway and started driving through a large agricultural field, police said. PSP Milton along with other police departments arrived on the scene and boxed in the vehicle.

The boy then exited the vehicle and led police on a brief foot chase. He was taken into custody a short time later. A juvenile petition will be filed with the Union County District Attorney’s Office, police said.