Wellsboro, Pa. — When a mother took away a teen boy’s Xbox console, he retaliated by hitting her in the arm with a closed fist and slapping her in the back of the head.

The 16-year-old boy in Tioga County has now been cited for harassment, according to State Police at Mansfield.

Police were called to the residence in Charleston Township the evening of May 23 for a reported domestic situation. The boy had become upset when the mother took away the Xbox, and would not let her leave the room as he allegedly assaulted her.

Police said the mother did not have visible injuries.

