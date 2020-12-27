Bloomsburg, Pa. – A 42-year-old transient man has been charged with homicide stemming from the disappearance of Erica Shultz, 26, of Bloomsburg.

Police said Shultz was reported missing by her family after she did not show up for work at the Weis Market in Blooomsburg. According to reports, Shultz was last seen at 8 p.m. on Dec. 4.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police at Luzurne, Shultz's body was found in a wooded area east of Hobbie Road in Butler Township, Luzerne County on Sunday, Dec. 27.

The multi-agency investigation release stated Harold David Haulman III, 42, was charged with one count of criminal homicide, kidnapping, and abuse of a corpse.

Contributing to the multi-agency investigation were the Bloomsburg Police Department, Berwick Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Luzerne County Detectives, Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, and the Columbia County District Attorney’s office.

On Dec. 13, a financial reward was offered for the safe return of Shultz. A message stated, “She would NOT leave on her own without telling us. And she would not leave her emotional support cat Luna. Please if you have any information please reach out.”