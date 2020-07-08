Shamokin, PA.—On the morning of the Fourth of July, at approximately 8:46 a.m., remains were discovered in a wooded area near Bates Rd in East Cameron Township in Northumberland County.

Those remains have been identified as Joshua Phillippy, 22, of Ashland, a person declared missing by PSP Frackville. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley with Doctor of Dental Science, Dr. John Owens and staff, helped with the identification of the remains through dental records.

Clothing found on the recovered body matched what Phillippy was described as wearing when he left his mother’s home in Schuylkill County. Phillippy was reported missing on June 16.

There is no evidence of foul play suspected in the investigation.

