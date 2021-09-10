Bloomsburg, Pa. — Patrolman Mark Landi of the Bloomsburg University Police Department said he waited unnoticed and watched a man in the backseat of his vehicle weigh what appeared to be marijuana.

According to Landi’s report, Hamid Moustapha Kaba, 19, of Collingdale, Pa., was inside his vehicle with a dome light on at approximately 10:16 p.m. when officers observed him inside a parking garage on campus. Landi said he positioned himself near the passenger’s side of the vehicle and continued to observe Kaba as he allegedly weighed and bagged marijuana.

After calling in the vehicle’s licenses plate number, Landi said he alerted Kaba of his presence, causing him to drop a scale and marijuana to the floor. According to the report, Kaba exited the vehicle when asked and was taken into custody.

Officers said a search of the vehicle turned up 143.5 grams of marijuana that was divided into two bags, a digital scale, and a large quality of empty sealable pouches with “various labels which appeared to be medical marijuana sealable pouches.”

Kaba allegedly had $260 in cash inside his front pocket that was separate from money located inside his wallet.

Kaba was charged with one count of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $75,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing with Judge Russell Lawton is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

