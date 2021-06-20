Bloomsburg, Pa. — Bloomsburg police discovered a vehicle reported stolen out of Connecticut after responding to reports of a transient woman at a hotel.

Patrolman Evan Lingousky said he identified the woman as Roxanne Ranee Jensen, 31, of Sioux Falls, S.D. The caller stated Jensen arrived at the hotel and asked if she could work for gas money and to charge her phone.

Officers said Jensen appeared upset and had a black eye on the right side of her face. According to the report, Jensen told officers she was coming from a friend’s house in Connecticut.

Jensen continued to tell officers she felt unsafe, especially at night. Lingousky said he took Jensen to Geisinger in Bloomsburg to be evaluated for mental health.

Officers said before they left for the hospital Jensen wanted to retrieve a phone charger from her vehicle. According to the report, after Jensen retrieved the charger Lingousky asked if the vehicle was registered in her name. Jensen told officers it belonged to a friend.

Lingousky said after he dropped Jensen off at the hospital, he ran her name and date of birth along with the vehicle registration for warrants. According to the report, the vehicle came back as reported stolen out of New London Connecticut.

Officers said they spoke with authorities from New London, who said Jensen a suspect in the case.

Jensen was charged with third-degree felony receiving stolen property and held at the Columbia County Prison on $20,000 monetary bail.