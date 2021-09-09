Bloomsburg, Pa. — When Bloomsburg police officer Quentin Reinford viewed a surveillance video on Aug. 26, he said he witnessed a man break into a ticket booth at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds and stay there for nearly two hours.

Justin Charles Bozarth, 33, of Bloomsburg was charged with one count of third-degree felony criminal trespassing and a summary charge of criminal mischief after officers said they viewed the video.

Reinford said Bozarth could be seen on the video as he entered the fairground and went into a ticket booth with his bicycle and a large black bag. According to the report, Bozarth was in the booth for approximately two hours before leaving through a plexiglass window that was later found to be broken.

Bozarth allegedly barricaded the door to prevent access from the outside. According to the report, a nail or screw was jammed into the door to prevent the handle from functioning as intended. Offices said a small mirror was discovered inside the booth.

According to court records, Bozarth is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail as he awaits a Sept. 15 preliminary hearing.

