Bloomsburg, Pa. – The Bloomsburg Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals in connection with several incidents of burglary/theft.

These incidents occurred on March 15 around 6:30 a.m., according to police.

"The incidents took place in the area of East Ridge Avenue & Clinton Avenue, and involved both residences and vehicles," the police department said.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has knowledge of the incidents is requested to contact the Bloomsburg Police Department at 570-784-4155 ext. 178.

CrimeWatch