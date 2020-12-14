Bloomsburg, Pa. — On Dec. 6, Bloomsburg Police Officer David Bowman responded to a call at 808 ½ Old Berwick Road in Bloomsburg.

According to Bowman’s report, when he arrived at the home he was immediately greeted by a woman.

Bowman said she had a laceration on her face and dried blood on her robe. Bowman also said the opposite side of her face was red.

According to Bowman, the accuser explained her boyfriend, identified as John M. Sutton, 53, of Bloomsburg allegedly struck her in the face, causing the laceration.

The accuser told Bowman, Sutton allegedly pushed her down on the couch and threw hot water on her.

According to Bowman, Sutton’s son was present in the home at the time of the assault.

Bowman said Sutton’s son told him he was sleeping and woke up to the accuser and Sutton screaming at each other.

Sutton’s son also told Bowman he allegedly witnessed Sutton get hot water from the sink and throw in on the accuser, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Sutton was charged with felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.

Sutton is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.