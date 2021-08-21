Bloomsburg, Pa. —Staff at Geisinger Hospital in Bloomsburg reported several assaults by a patient over the course of a ten-day period.

According to officer Ryan Edgar of the Bloomsburg Police Department, he was contacted by Chief Security Officer Jeff Dawson, who said the patient had assaulted a nurse and security guard.

On Aug. 6, Joshua Laurence Pruitt, 33, of Bloomsburg allegedly “threw a punch” at a nurse that connected with his cheek. A security guard took Pruitt to the ground immediately, according to the report.

Pruitt allegedly stuck a security guard on Aug. 11, causing a cut, swelling, and redness in the jaw area. Edgar said as security guards attempted to take Pruitt to the ground, he began spitting at them.

Edgar spoke with staff on Aug. 16, who said Pruitt was too “dangerous” and “violent” for to control. According to the report, staff said, “Pruitt’s behavior is getting worse.”

Pruitt had allegedly smashed a television due to being unhappy.

Pruitt was charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, two counts of harassment, and one count of criminal mischief.

Pruitt was held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25 with Judge Russell Lawson.

