Bloomsburg, Pa. – A 71-year-old man accused of two counts each of first-degree felony statutory sexual assault, second-degree felony aggravated indecent assault, and first-degree misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 12 years of age is free on bail.

At a preliminary arraignment on April 14, bail was set at $50,000 unsecured for Douglas Merle Gurnsey, 71, of Bloomsburg. Gurnsey is accused by Bloomsburg Police of raping a 14-year-old on two separate occasions.

According to an affidavit by Bloomsburg Police Patrolman James Comley, Grunsey rubbed Vaseline on himself and the accuser prior to the alleged abuse taking place. Comley said when asked, Grunsey admitted to doing this but said the child had a rash. He also told officers he was “clumsy” and might have slipped while applying the Vaseline.

Court records show Grunsey is scheduled to appear before Judge Russell Lawton on April 28 for a preliminary hearing.