Bloomsburg, Pa. — Bloomsburg Police charged a 29-year-old Danville man after they said he fired a shot into the ground during an argument.

Emanuel David Rodriguez, who police said had been convicted of several felonies in New York, was charged with second-degree felony person not to possess or use a firearm, second-degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct after police spoke with several witnesses after the incident took place.

According to an affidavit filed by Sgt. Leonard Rogutski of the Bloomsburg Police Department, Rodriguez and the owner of the residence started to argue after a shot glass was dropped on the floor. As people attempted to clean the glass up, the homeowner’s puppy picked a piece up with its mouth.

According to the report, an argument ensued that then became physical. Rodriguez allegedly left the home and went to his vehicle to retrieve the firearm. Officers said a witness they spoke with heard a woman begging Rodriguez to stop doing something.

Rodriguez allegedly went back to the residence and fired a shot in the direction of a grassy area between the residence. Officers said they collected an R-P 9mm casing along with discovering an area of dirt where the fired round appeared to enter.

Rogutski spoke the vehicle’s owner, who consented to a search. Due to Rodriguez not being at the scene and potential risk to the public, officers said they searched the vehicle and discovered two firearms.

Authorities said the first weapon discovered was a Sig Sauer P290 RS, which was loaded with the slide open and partially jammed. A round discovered in the weapon was marked R-P 9mm Luger.

According to the report, the second item discovered was a Taurus G3C 9x19. It was loaded with one hollow point round in the chamber and another two in a magazine.

No bail was listed for Rodriguez, who allegedly called the police the next day to see if he was going to be charged. Bloomsburg Police said a records check showed Rodriguez had been convicted of several felony offenses in New York.

Docket sheet