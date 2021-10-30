Danville, Pa. — When a woman attempted to confront a man before leaving a residence in Danville, he allegedly punched her in the face, causing swelling and bleeding.

Officers with the Danville Borough Police Department said when they arrived at the accuser’s residence a blood trail could be seen going into the home. According to the affidavit from Officer Devon St. Clair, the accuser believed her nose to be broke, but refused treatment from EMS.

Tyrell Thomas, 29, of Danville allegedly slapped the woman twice before a punch was thrown. Thomas, who had two juvenile children with him, left in the accuser’s vehicle before authorities arrived on scene.

St. Clair said a BOLO (be on the lookout) call was issued for Thomas. As authorities attempted to locate the vehicle, St. Clair said he spoke with the accuser.

Once the interview was completed, St. Clair said Thomas pulled up to the residence with the two children, who were turned back over the accuser. St. Clair was then taken into custody.

St. Clair was charged with first-degree aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and second-degree unauthorized use of motor vehicles.

Thomas posted $10,000 monetary bail on Oct. 29 through a Professional Bondsman after being held in custody for six days. Thomas will meet with Judge Marvin Shrawder on Nov. 4 for a preliminary hearing.

