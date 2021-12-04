The Pennsylvania House has passed new legislation that enhances criminal enforcement of driving under the influence (DUI).

Bill 773 will change the category of a DUI offense to a felony, with a varied rating depending upon the number of offenses.

If the individual has two or more prior DUI offenses, they are charged with a felony of the third degree. If the individual has three or more prior DUIs, the ruling is felony of the second degree.

Previously, two or more DUI offenses was considered a 2nd degree misdemeanor, according to PennDOT. For first and second-time offenders, the penalty remains the same: an ungraded misdemeanor.

Bill 773 is also known as “Deana’s Law,” in honor of Deana Eckman, a 45-year-old Delaware County woman killed in a 2019 drunk-driving incident. The offender had a total of five prior DUI offenses.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.