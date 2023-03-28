Lewisburg, Pa. — A Bucknell Cycling Team bicycle race on April 1 may impact travel in Union County.

PennDOT says the race is expected to affect traffic between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The permitted event will be held in White Deer and Kelly Townships along State Routes 1006 (Pleasant View Road), 1004 (Cross Roads Drive), 1001 (Sunrise Road), 1003 (Fort Titzell Road), 1008 (New Columbia Road), 1003 (Dyer Road) and 1005 (Treibley Road). The race route also includes local roads Gray Hill Road, Arnold Roads, and Millers Bottom Road.

Residents along the race course were to be notified by race organizers.

Drivers should be on the lookout for pedestrians and bicyclists in the area and are reminded of Pennsylvania’s Bicycle Law: When passing, you must allow at least four feet between your vehicle and a bicycle for the vehicle to safely pass the bicycle. When safe to do so, it is legal to cross the center double yellow line if necessary to provide the required four feet when passing a bicycle.

