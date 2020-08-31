Columbia County, Pa. — On the night of August 19, 2020, at 9:59 p.m., a distressed, 45-year-old woman arrived at the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Bloomsburg and reported a threat.

According to police records, the victim identified 44-year-old Jay Reese of Berwick as her boyfriend and the one who threatened her before leaving to retrieve a shotgun. The victim described the house as being “a short distance away.”

The police report states office Kelly Paul then took Reese into custody and transported him the barracks for processing where he admitted to the threats.

Reese was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Russell Lawton and had his bail set at $5,000 straight bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at District Court 26-3-02 on August 31, 2020 according to the police report.

Reese is being charged with terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault, and harassment.

Reese has an active case still pending in which he is being charged with intent possession of a controlled substance, small amount of marijuana for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, improper use of a class of license, and no rear lights.