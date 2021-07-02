Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man put 13 packets of heroin laced with fentanyl into his mouth after prison officers discovered them inside his buttocks during a search.

Cody Turse, 28, was warned several times after putting the packets into his mouth, to spit them out. Officers were forced to hold Turse by the mandible to keep him from swallowing the substance, which turned out to be heroin and fentanyl.

Turse complied and spit the baggies out after being warned a third time. Officers recovered the bag and called Bloomsburg Police, who confiscated the drugs and had them tested.

Turse was charged with second-degree felony contraband/controlled substance along with two misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

No bail was listed for Turse, who is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing from the Columbia County Prison.

