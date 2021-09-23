Berwick, Pa. — Keith Michael Levan, 35, of Berwick was charged with two counts of second-degree failure to verify address after authorities said he failed to show for an appointment with PSP Megan’s Law.

Officers with the PSP Megan’s Law unit said they sent a letter to Levan on Aug. 25 that directed him to appear at the Bloomsburg Barracks between the dates of Sept. 4 and 13 of this year.

“The defendant failed to appear at a Pennsylvania State Police Station during the specified time frame,” wrote trooper Brian Eckart.

On Sept. 20, troopers responded to Levan’s last known address and discovered signs at the residence that indicated occupancy had been prohibited due to the structure being unsafe. Troopers said the owner of the property stated Levan had been evicted on July 27 but continued to live at the residence for two months without power.

No bail was listed for Levan, who was charged with a similar offense in Feb. of 2020.

