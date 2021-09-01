Scranton, Pa. -- A wire fraud scheme to obtain $400,000 in COVID-19 relief funds from the Small Business Administration through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program resulted in charges for a Berwick, Pa. man.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania charged Hayes D. Horner, Jr., age 67.

The EIDL program is designed to help small businesses facing financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded by the March 2020 CARES Act, EIDL funds are offered in low-interest rate loans, designated for specific business expenses, such as fixed debts, payroll, and business obligation.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the Information alleges that Horner aided his co-conspirators in obtaining and attempting to obtain over $400,000 in EIDL funds by opening two bank accounts that received EIDL funds under fraudulent loan applications made in the names of unknowing individuals.

Horner allegedly withdrew over $58,000 in fraudulently obtained EIDL funds, and attempted unsuccessfully to wire approximately $165,000 in fraudulently obtained EIDL funds to other accounts under his coconspirators’ control.

Investigators seized over $100,000 in fraudulently obtained EIDL funds from a bank account under Horner’s control.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo is prosecuting the case. On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.

The Task Force bolsters efforts to investigate and prosecute the most culpable domestic and international criminal actors and assists agencies tasked with administering relief programs to prevent fraud by, among other methods, augmenting and incorporating existing coordination mechanisms, identifying resources and techniques to uncover fraudulent actors and their schemes, and sharing and harnessing information and insights gained from prior enforcement efforts.