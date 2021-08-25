Scranton, Pa. - A Berwick man was charged with conspiring to manufacture and distribute anabolic steroids, methylstenbolone (known as M-Sten) and dimethazine (known as DMZ), between October 2017 and October 2019.

Casey Seesholtz, age 31, now faces criminal charges from the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Seesholtz was charged on Aug. 27, 2020 and pleaded guilty on Sept. 3, 2020, but the information remained under seal until recently.

Seesholtz pleaded guilty to manufacturing between 40,000 and 60,000 pills of the anabolic steroids at a warehouse in Berwick, Pa. He also admitted to selling some of the anabolic steroids through a storefront in Kingston, Pa., while others were sold online by his co-conspirators. Federal agents seized pill presses and encapsulating machines during the course of the investigation.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Food and Drug Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo is prosecuting the case.