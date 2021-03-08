Berwick, Pa. – A Berwick man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Christopher Michael Czajkowski, 48, of Berwick was charged with two third-degree felonies of DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely and DUI: highest rate of alcohol.

Czajkowski is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 29.

Czajkowski, who Bloomsburg State Police said has two previous convictions for DUI in Maryland, was observed leaving Taps Sports Bar and Grille along 11 in Briar Creek Borough.

According to offices, Czajkowski’s vehicle crossed the fog line several times before a sudden lane change.

Trooper Joseph Burke said stopped the vehicle and spoke with Czajkowski, who was identified as the operator.

Czajkowski allegedly smelled of alcohol which initiated several standardized field sobriety tests, according to Burke. Troopers said Czajkowski failed the tests and was taken to the Geisinger Bloomsburg for a lawful blood draw.

Burke said the results showed Czajkowski had a blood alcohol level of .171% during the time of his arrest.