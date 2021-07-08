Berwick, Pa. —Naji Meek, 26, of Berwick was charged with aggravated assault of an unborn child after an argument with his pregnant girlfriend allegedly turned physical.

Berwick Police Department officer Michael Klinetob said when he arrived at 215 E Front Street in Berwick, a woman, struggling to breath, spoke with him.

According to the report, the woman felt dizzy and light-headed. She also complained of pain in her throat when she attempted to breath.

Once the woman was able to catch her breath, she told officers Meek had grabbed her by the throat and choked her, according to the complaint. Officers said the accuser was 12 weeks pregnant with Meek’s child at the time of the alleged assault.

Along with the aggravated assault of an unborn child, Meek was also charged with strangulation. Both are felonies. He was also given a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary harassment charge.

Meek will appear before Judge Richard Knecht for a preliminary hearing on July 19. Each charge was one count.

