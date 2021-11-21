Berwick, Pa. — After multiple reports of vehicle break-ins, Berwick officers noticed a man who matched the description given by witnesses.

Officers noticed the man entering a vehicle and stopped to question him.

Joseph Austin Farr, 28, homeless, allegedly told officers he wanted a warm place to sleep when questioned about the car. Officer Joseph Loyacono said Farr later admitted to entering the vehicle without permission and taking a flashlight.

According to the report, Farr also admitted to taking a laptop and iPhone from another vehicle. Officers said the total value of the items was approximately $3,005.

Farr is being held at the Columbia County Prison on $10,000 monetary bail. He has been charged with third-degree felony receiving stolen property.

Court records show Farr was also charged with third-degree theft from a motor vehicle and first-degree theft from a motor vehicle. Both are misdemeanors.

