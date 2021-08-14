Berwick, Pa. —Agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office said they established a meeting point with a person to setup a deal for 100 packets of fentanyl.

Matthew Robert Eggler, 32, of Berwick was charged with two felonies after agents said he exchanged two bricks of fentanyl for $200 in Berwick on March 9.

Eggler, who officers said met a confidential informant (CI) and agent in a Dollar General parking lot, told authorities to “have the money ready” as he approached the meeting spot. Once there, agents said Eggler made a purchase inside the store before getting into a vehicle with the agent and CI.

Once inside the car, agents said Eggler handed the CI two bricks or 100 packets of fentanyl. According to the complaint, the narcotics weighed approximately 21 grams and tested positive for fentanyl after being sent to a lab.

Eggler was charged with a felony count each of conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Court records showed he was confined to the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet