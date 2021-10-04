Lewisburg, Pa. – A woman of Berwick racked up her fourth retail charge for allegedly stealing items from Walmart in Kelly Township, along with her partner.

Kristi L. Sholley, 40, allegedly stole several items on April 22 by under-ringing them at the self- checkout. Sholley had taken a UPC code sticker from a piece of cheesecake costing $1.38 and put it on several larger items which she rang up, according to the arrest affidavit.

Both Sholley and her partner, George W. Sholley, 46, then exited the store with the items. George then came back into the store with the UPC sticker for $1.38 and put it on a power inverter valued at $89. George then rang up the power inverter at the self-checkout using the lower-cost UPC sticker, according to the affidavit.

George left the store with the power inverter and then came back in again, using the $1.38 UPC sticker to ring up jumper cables valued at $39.88.

George was in the store that evening a total of three times under-ringing items, according to the affidavit.

Walmart Loss Prevention as well as Pennsylvania State Police at Milton investigated. Charges were filed in September against both Kristi and George at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Kristi faces a third-degree felony retail theft charge since records show she previously was convicted of retail theft on Jan. 11, 2007; April 16, 2007; and May 28, 2009. Kristi also was charged with misdemeanors of theft.

George was charged with misdemeanors of theft.

Both have preliminary hearings scheduled at Rowe's later this month.

Kristi Sholley Docket Sheet

George Sholley Docket Sheet