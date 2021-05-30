Berwick, Pa. – The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team removed a total of 37 animals from a property in Columbia County over concerns for their welfare.

“Though the laws in the state of Pennsylvania categorize animals as property, at the Pennsylvania SPCA we view them as so much more,” said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. “Our Humane Law Enforcement Officers spend their days rescuing animals from cruelty and neglect, often in grueling conditions like yesterday’s. It is extremely difficult work, but seeing these animals rescued and given a chance at a brighter tomorrow makes it all worth it.”

On May 24, a Berwick Police officer contacted the Pennsylvania SPCA after concerns over the safety of dogs discovered home on Vine Street.

Officer Jeremy Mulders told investigators at the SPCA there was feces through the home with four to five dogs inside and multiple puppies. The dogs were later identified as a German Shepard, Pitbull, and Husky.

Jennifer Yost, the owner of the property at 117 S Vine Street in Berwick, was given 24 hours to vacate the property due to unlivable conditions, according to the warrant.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. Humane Officer Jennifer Nields spoke with Geisinger EMS worker Amy Piech, who said she felt the odor inside the home would be unhealthy for any persons or animals to be living in.

Piech was able to confirm with Yost there were 13 dogs inside the residence. Six of the dogs were puppies approximately five to six weeks old.

According to the release, Yost moved the mother dog and her puppies to a new location before officers could arrive. Authorities were able to locate the mother dog and puppies, which were signed over the SPCA.

According to a release from the SPCA, authorities found many animals living in unsanitary conditions at the location.

After executing a search warrant, the SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team found dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and a hamster inside the home living in filth. Officers said the floors were completely covered in excrement.

Authorities seized included 19 cats, which included newborns and various aged kittens, two husky puppies, 10 adult dogs, a hamster, and the mother German Shepherd and her six puppies. All were transported to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters.

The animals will be examined and cared for by the organization’s medical team and receive the veterinary care they need, according to the release.

The majority of the animals rescued were signed over to the organization’s custody. Once they are both medically cleared and of appropriate ages, they will be available for adoption.

According to the report, the remaining eight animals will remain under the protective custody of the Pennsylvania SPCA until the adjudication of the court case or owner surrender.

The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.