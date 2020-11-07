Bellefonte, Pa. — State College Police responded to a call about a retail theft at Wal-Mart in Bellefonte on Oct. 25, according to a complaint.

As officers arrived at Wal-Mart, they were informed the suspect had left the loss prevention office. The accused was determined to be standing in the parking lot allegedly wearing a white hoodie and black pants and boots.

Officers stopped a person matching the description and identified her as Kristen Amber Merk, 34, of Bellefonte. According to the officers, Merk, who officers alleged they recognized from previous incidents, admitted to being at Wal-Mark. Officesr said she told them she would pay for the items.

According to officers, Merk had paid for some items but did not scan $337.82 worth of merchandise. Officers determined Merk had two previous convictions for retail theft.

Court records show Merk currently has three active cases against her in the Court of Common Pleas in Centre County.