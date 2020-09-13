A Bellefonte man's DNA matched a semen sample from a woman's sexual assault examination, according to the State College Police.

Maurice E. Mayes, 36, recently was charged with one felony count each of rape and sexual assault.

Detective C.L. Ripka wrote in an Aug. 18 affidavit that Mayes had vaginal sexual intercourse with a woman "without her knowledge or consent."

The woman reported to Ripka that she had been drinking with Mayes and his friend at bars in the downtown area of State College on the night of Dec. 3, 2019.

"She stated she woke up the following morning without pants and underwear on," Ripka wrote.

A witness that night told police that Mayes and the woman came to the bar where he worked, but that she was denied entry due to her intoxication.

Police said the bar's surveillance video shows her "unsteady on her feet and is observed falling to the ground at one point...the video also shows the exterior of the building and the defendant carrying the victim to the taxi."

The taxi company denied the woman a ride home "due to her intoxication," Ripka wrote.

The witness told police he gave Mayes and the woman a ride to her apartment on Bellaire Ave. in State College Borough. The witness said he carried her to the front door because she was too intoxicated to walk.

"When at the door, the victim attempted to enter her code into her keypad and was unable to because of her intoxication," Ripka wrote. "The witness then entered the code for her and took her inside the apartment."

According to the affidavit, the witness said he knew Mayes and didn't have any concerns leaving the woman in his care. The witness then reportedly left the building and returned to his place of employment.

The woman went to Mount Nittany Medical Center the next day, where she received a sexual assault examination, Ripka said.

"The Pennsylvania State Police DNA laboratory confirmed the male DNA derived from the spermatozoa found during the sexual assault examination matched the defendant's DNA," Ripka wrote.

Magisterial District Judge Donald M. Hahn set Mayes' bail at $50,000 unsecured at a preliminary arraignment on Aug. 19.

Mayes is scheduled for a formal arraignment by Centre County Judge Jonathan D. Grine on Sept. 23.

