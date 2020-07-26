Snyder County -- According to Selinsgrove state police, a Beavertown man was pulled over after his truck matched the description of a stolen one and was found to have methamphetamine in his possession on June 26.

According to Michael Palange, the investigating officer, he located the 2003 Ford F250 Supercab after it was reported stolen in Middleburg earlier in the day on State Route 104 and initiated a traffic stop.

Douglas Klugh, 55, of Beavertown, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and had a small amount of methamphetamine in his possession according to the officer.

The State Police investigation is ongoing.