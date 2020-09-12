Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Beavertown man was involved in two incidents reported by Selinsgrove State Police on the morning of Aug. 28.

Randell Boyer, 27, was initially involved in a situation described by Selinsgrove State Police as harassment and physical contact. It was alleged that on Aug. 28, Boyer shoved an 11-year-old victim to the ground. He then threw a water bottle that struck the victim in the head, police said.

State Trooper Logan Brouse's investigation revealed numerous items of drug paraphernalia throughout the residence located on Troxelville road in Adams Township.

In a separate report filed for the drug paraphernalia charges, a three-year-old was listed as the victim of endangerment.

Brouse placed Boyer and Jakenya Scott, 33, both of Beavertown under arrest.

Charges have been filed through District Court 17-3-04. According to court documents, a plea has not yet been entered for Boyer regarding the initial harassment charge.

No court documents have been filed for Scott or Boyer regarding the drug paraphernalia charges.