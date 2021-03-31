Williamsport, Pa. – A Beaver County man is in jail after he stole a pickup truck last night in downtown Williamsport and led police on a high-speed chase for at least half-hour, through several municipalities, before surrendering in Nisbet.

Gabriel Strano, 35, of Aliquippa, reached speeds of up to 70 miles per hour at times in residential areas as he traveled a total of 21.5 miles through Williamsport, Old Lycoming Township, and Duboistown, according to the criminal complaint.

Strano crashed several times during the pursuit, hitting a utility pole at First Avenue. He and collided at least three times with a Penn College Police cruiser and also once with Williamsport Bureau of Police K-9 cruiser. Police attempted to use maneuver tactics several times to stop Strano, but to no avail.

Williamsport Bureau of Police received a report shortly after 7 p.m. March 30 that a white Ford F-250 pickup truck was stolen from the parking lot of the Holiday Inn at 100 Pine Street. The truck, which had a Texas registration plate, said ProFrac on the side. An employee of ProFrac Services, of Cisco, Texas, had left the engine of the unoccupied truck running when Strano stole it, according to the affidavit written by WBP officer Nicholas Carrita.

Dispatch reported to police that the truck was last seen traveling west toward Wegman’s. Police spotted the truck traveling on Maynard Street and attempted to stop Strano near the parking lot of Wire Rope.

As soon as police activated their lights and sirens, Strano began to flee north on Maynard Street and struck a Penn College police cruiser, which was part of the pursuit, according to the affidavit. Strano continued to flee north and struck a utility pole at the southeast corner of First and Maynard streets.

“The vehicle then reversed again striking Penn College Police Patrol Unit 184 a second time,” Carrita wrote. Patrolman Justin Hakes was in the Penn College cruiser at the time.

Strano also hit a WBP K-9 cruiser head on as he sped through the city. Sgt. Brian McGee and K-9 dog Niko were in the cruiser at the time, Carrita wrote.

Strano continued fleeing on W. Fourth Street, crossing onto Campbell Street, Hepburn Street, Interstate 180 to Reach Road, and up to Route 15 to the Hepburnville exit. Strano then headed back toward the city on Route 15, exiting at Foy Avenue and driving on Dewey Avenue before crossing over Arch Street bridge into Duboistown, according to the affidavit.

Strano drove through Duboistown, blowing through a red light and several stop signs, and then drove on Route 654 toward Nisbet where he turned onto East Village Drive. At that point, “the driver placed his hands out the window and surrendered to police,” Carrita wrote.

In addition to Williamsport Bureau of Police and Penn College police, Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville and Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department also assisted.

Strano was arraigned by on call District Judge Jerry C. Lepley on felony charges of receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and related misdemeanor and summary traffic charges.

Strano was remanded to Lycoming County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.