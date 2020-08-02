What began as a welfare check of a woman walking with a child on a back road led to police seizing syringes and bath salts from the vehicle of a man who arrived to meet her, Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police reported.

In a July 22 affidavit, TVRPD Officer Joshua Klinger said police dispatched to Nichols Run Road in Porter Township for the report of a woman "acting strangely" while walking with a child around 6:30 p.m. on July 12.

"Once in the area, this officer did observe a female walking with a child on Nichols Run Road at Spring Road. The female appeared to be acting strange due to throwing her arms up in the air," Klinger wrote.

The woman was later identified as Erica Lynn Wagner, 34, of Pine Mountain Road, Jersey Shore.

Klinger said he asked Wagner "if everything was ok and she stated yes."

While speaking with Wagner, police said Timothy L. Getgen, 34, of Jersey Shore, "arrived on scene in a white Ford...Wagner got in the front passenger seat and her son got into the rear of the vehicle," Klinger wrote.

According to the affidavit, Getgen admitted to police that he had bath salts under his driver's seat.

Klinger said they found two baggies under Getgen's seat: one with approximately four grams of bath salts, and one with approximately 0.8 grams of bath salts and three syringes.

After taking Getgen into custody, police asked him "what he was going to sell to Wagner and he stated the bath salts that he had with him," Klinger wrote.

According to Klinger, Getgen gave officers his phone's passcode so they could read and photograph his Facebook Messages with Wagner.

"While reading through the messages, it was clear that Wagner had contacted Getgen numerous times to purchase narcotics. On the date of the incident, Getgen did agree to pick up Wagner and run her to the ATM," Klinger wrote.

For allegedly attempting to buy drugs and placing a child inside a vehicle containing bath salts and syringes, Wagner was charged with one count of first degree misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children.

For allegedly using her cell phone to set up a drug transaction for bath salts, Wagner was charged with one count of third degree felony criminal use of a communication facility.

Wagner was committed to the Lycoming County Jail on July 24 in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Jerry C. Lepley.

Getgen was arrested and charged with one count of third degree felony criminal use of a communication facility, one count of ungraded felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Getgen was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on July 20 in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail set by Lepley.

Wagner docket sheet

Getgen docket sheet