Williamsport, Pa. — A 76-year-old man was assaulted by a group of people while he was locking up the basketball courts in Flanigan Park in Williamsport on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Richard Parker is contracted with Firetree Place, a community and child care center in Williamsport, to lock the courts up each night at 8 p.m.

"There were about 10 kids," said Parker's son Tony. The group--he called them kids, but later guessed they ranged in age between 17 and 20--had bikes inside the fenced area of the courts, which is against the rules. His father was attempting to get them to leave, the younger Parker said.

Video emerged on social media of the group taunting Parker. Heard in the video is a voice that says "take him down" and someone launches a basketball at Parker's head. The ball strikes him in the temple, and he drops to the ground.

The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The video was initially posted on Instagram, and shared widely on Facebook before being taken down.

Tony Parker posted the video to his Facebook page, saying, "This is my father that got hit. Not only did he get hit he also had qrt (sic) sticks thrown at him, punched, and 100 other things that happened at that court. He doesn't get paid much for doing it either. Now he has medical bill's on top of it.. I'm all for the courts. But this s**t is unacceptable! He calls me often and tells me a lot of what happens when he closes the park. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Why give the man a hard time? He is 76 years old and they do this? These people need taught a lesson... I'm beyond pissed off!"

Firetree Place Executive Director William Dayton would not comment Wednesday afternoon about the identity of the victim, whether or not he had pressed charges, or if the suspects had been identified. Dayton expressed his disappointment over the incident.

"We can't comment on what was filed or who filed," added Williamsport Bureau of Police Chief Damon Hagan. The bureau "is investigating the incident," he added. "If we're able to make an arrest, we'll make that information public."

Richard Parker has filed charges, according to the family.

Firetree Place released a statement about the incident on Wednesday evening, saying "this contracted employee was completing his regular responsibilities of closing the basketball courts for the night, which are located within Flanigan Park. This individual did not sustain any major injuries that the organization is aware of. He is currently seeking medical evaluation as a precautionary measure," the release said.

Tony Parker confirmed that his father was injured, is sore and recovering, and that he had been to the doctor for care.

Richard Parker has been a caretaker of the basketball courts ever since they opened in 2019 at Flanigan Park, according to Tony. He is known and liked by neighborhood kids. "My dad loves the community," he said. "He has worked with Little League, been a volunteer firefighter, and a constable in Williamsport."

The basketball courts were made possible by NBA Player and Williamsport native Alize Johnson, whose foundation built the courts to "provide a place where youth can work on their basketball skills." Johnson grew up playing basketball at Memorial Park in Williamsport, and was eager to give back.

Firetree Place and the Alize Johnson Foundation, Inc. met Wednesday to discuss appropriate action due to this incident, according to the statement. "Both organizations do not condone the actions of the individual(s) involved and are looking into other means to ensure safety and security.

"Moving forward, the basketball courts at Flanigan Park will be closed until information is brought forward with who was involved. If information is obtained, reopening the basketball courts will be considered with modified hours."

Firetree Place and the Alize Johnson Foundation are asking members of the community, or individuals present the night of the assault to report information to the Alize Johnson Foundation, Inc. at 570-666-3211.

"It is the hope of Firetree Place and the Alize Johnson Foundation that these basketball courts can continue to be open for the community in the future. The community members that take pride and assist in the upkeep of the basketball courts and Flanigan Park are greatly appreciated," the release said.

“I am deeply concerned with the actions that took place and am thankful that the individual that was struck is doing well. The amount of support that has been shown is appreciated and we hope to gather more information moving forward," said Dayton. "Most of the youth and adults that utilize the courts are respectful but unfortunately there are a few that are not. We hope to move forward from this incident and grow together as a community.”

Another of Richard Parker's sons, Casey Parker, agrees. "Getting the courts back open safely is a priority," he said. "You can't let a few bad apples spoil it for everyone." But justice is on the family's mind as well, and they are eager to get those responsible in police custody and charged.

Casey Parker said the response from the community in support of his father has been overwhelming. "The kindness has been amazing. People have been asking for his address to send cards. It's inspiring to know the community is out there for him, and he is very thankful for that."