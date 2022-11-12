Montgomery, Pa. — The treasurer of a high school band booster club allegedly forged checks and pocketed more than $4,000.

State police at Montoursville say Lindsay Tawney was treasurer of the Montgomery Band Booster Club when she began signing checks to herself in October 2021.

Police were contacted after the alleged thefts were discovered on Oct. 20. Through investigation, police found that Tawney took a total of $4,475.97 from Oct. 22, 2021 to Aug. 24, 2022. Tawney had allegedly forged the signatures of the band booster club president on the checks so that she could cash them.

Charges will be filed, police say.

